Iraq imposes curfew in Baghdad amid renewed anti-government protests

Baghdad, 28 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Iraqi authorities have imposed a nightly curfew in the capital Baghdad as thousands of students took to the streets across several provinces on Monday to join ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

The curfew will be in effect from midnight to 6 am (2100 GMT to 0300 GMT) until further notice and will apply to people and all kinds of vehicles, according to Baghdad operations command.

Protesters have been rallying since Friday, demanding the government’s resignation, the dissolution of parliament and early elections. The rallies have been met with tear gas, hot water, sound bombs and batons as security forces tried to disperse the crowds.

This weekend was the second wave of anti-government activism in Iraq this month as demonstrators decried corruption, lack of jobs and poor access to electricity and clean water in the oil-rich country.

Students in the capital Baghdad and in southern Najaf and Karbala provinces were carrying Iraqi flags as they joined protests on squares where many Iraqis have been camping, witnesses said.

“I think our demands are clear,” 26-year-old protester Ayman al-Saadi said, vowing that demonstrators would not leave Tahrir Square in central Baghdad even if the government uses violence to push them out.

“The high number of deaths and injured reflects the government’s failure to assess the situation on the ground and to understand that we are moving towards change, with no other alternatives,” he added.

The government crackdown on demonstrators has left 74 people dead and 3,654 injured, according to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.

Military spokesperson Abdul-Karim Khalaf criticized the students’ involvement in the protests, saying it puts their safety at risk.

The Iraqi parliament on Monday voted to form a committee to amend the country’s constitution. The panel will present its proposals within four months.

Parliament held a session on Monday to discuss the protesters’ demands after lawmakers failed to meet Saturday due to a lack of quorum.