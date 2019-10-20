Indonesian president Joko Widodo sworn in for final term in office

Jakarta, 20 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo took the oath of office for his second and final term on Sunday in a ceremony attended by lawmakers and foreign dignitaries and broadcast live on national television.

The 58-year-old former furniture businessman was sworn into office along with 76-year-old Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, who replaces Widodo’s vice president in his first term, Jusuf Kalla.

The ceremony took place during a plenary session of the People’s Consultative Assembly, presided by its speaker, Bambang Soesatyo.

“We just witnessed the oath-taking ceremony, and with that oath, as of now Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin are presidents and vice president of the Republic of Indonesia,” Soesatyo said in his speech after the ceremony.

Widodo said in his inaugural speech he would continue to make infrastructure development one of his priorities, promising “infrastructure that will connect production zones and distribution zones, provide easier access to tourism sites, boost job creation and accelerate added values for the people’s economy.”

He also said he would cut back on bureaucracy and reduce red tape, putting an emphasis on job-creating investments.

Security presence were heavy around the capital, with police locking down some parts of the city and closing off streets surrounding the parliament building and the presidential palace.

Heads of state and government from Brunei, Cambodia, Eswatini, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia were present at the ceremony, as well as top officials from China, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand and special envoys from Japan, United States, Laos, the Philippines, South Korea, Suriname and United Arab Emirates.

Widodo, Indonesia‘s 7th president, and Ma’ruf, the country’s 13th vice president, won 55 percent of the total votes in the April 2019 presidential election.