I don’t expect Bulgaria or Greece to resort to blockade, says Zaev

I don't expect Bulgaria or Greece to block our Euro-Atlantic integration ambitions, in fact, we expect them to advocate for the opening of negotiations with the EU and full-fledged NATO membership, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday.

Bisera Altiparmakova 3 October 2019 17:08
