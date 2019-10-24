Hundreds of thousands demonstrate in Chile despite reforms

Bogota, 24 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against inequality around Chile on Wednesday, despite President Sebastian Pinera announcing a reform package, local media reported.

Rallies, clashes and looting were reported in several cities. Two supermarkets were set on fire in Antofagasta in the north, and a hotel was looted near Italia square in Santiago, broadcaster 24 Horas reported.

Trade unions had called a two-day general strike to pressure Pinera to withdraw soldiers from the streets and to discuss reforms with grassroots organizations.

The reforms announced by the president on Tuesday include increases in pensions and the minimum salary, lower medicine prices and tax hikes for top earners.

The unrest was sparked by metro fare hikes, which Pinera cancelled, but his decision did not calm the demonstrators.

Six days of violence have claimed at least 18 lives, according to figures given by the government earlier on Wednesday.

Pope Francis launched an appeal for peace, saying dialogue should be used “to find solutions to the crisis and to deal with the difficulties that have generated it.”