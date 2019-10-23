Hong Kong extradition bill formally withdrawn from legislature

Hong Kong, 23 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Hong Kong’s legislature has formally withdrawn the extradition bill that set off months of political unrest, but it is unlikely to be enough to quell public anger.

The Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, which would have allowed residents to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial, saw its second reading in the legislature on Wednesday.

It was then withdrawn by Secretary for Security John Lee, who said the government had decided to suspend the bill after the “public disagreed.”

The legislative action follows an announcement by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in September that the bill would be withdrawn after she earlier suspended it.

Anger against the extradition bill and the perception that Hong Kong is losing its special status in China prompted the largest political crisis since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, has a vastly different legal system from mainland China and has been widely regarded as one of the freest places in Asia, although its reputation has slipped in recent years.

It was promised special rights and privileges until 2047 under the “one country, two systems” agreement with Britain.

Hundreds of thousands of residents began taking to the streets in early June to protest the bill.

Protests, now in their 20th consecutive week, are expected to continue even after the bill’s formal demise as the protest movement has escalated to include demands for democratic reform and an inquiry into police violence against protesters.

“Public perception is that it’s not a big deal, it’s not the main cause any more because now the public protest has shifted from the bill itself to police brutality and arbitrary arrests,” said pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui, who has attended dozens of protests as an observer.

“The people are still very angry at the police itself and the public is still awaiting genuine democracy,” he added.

News of the bill’s withdrawal was met with little fanfare on online protest forums, where discussions and plans for demonstrations are staged through mutual consensus.

Protesters have pledged to continue until all their demands are met, with a common protest slogan “five demands, not one less” heard on the streets each week.

Protest actions have recently escalated to include boycotting and vandalism of businesses linked to the government and Beijing.