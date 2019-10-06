Hoffenheim shock Bayern in Munich; Dortmund held at Freiburg

Berlin, 6 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – A double from Sargis Adamyan earned Hoffenheim a first-ever win at Bayern Munich on Saturday, 2-1, and blew the Bundesliga title race wide open.

Adamyan struck twice in the second half, either side of Robert Lewandowski’s equalizer, to end Bayern’s 20-game unbeaten run in the league. Bayern still top the table on goal difference as one of four sides on 14 points but Schalke can skip them with a late win against Cologne.

Freiburg are tied second after last gasp equalizer secured a 2-2 home draw with Borussia Dortmund while Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig complete the leading group after a 1-1 draw.

At the other end of the table, Mainz eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 win at bottom side Paderborn.

Bayern returned to Munich after a magnificent display thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in the Champions League but found Hoffenheim much more resilient.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t take the good feeling from Tuesday into today – that frustrates me,” said Bayern coach Niko Kovac.

Serge Gnabry had a goal disallowed for offside in a low-key first half but it was Hoffenheim who made the breakthrough in 54 minutes.

Corentin Tolisso lost the ball deep in his own half and Adamyan finished well from Dennis Geiger’s pass.

Lewandowski grabbed his 11th goal in seven Bundesliga games with a header from Thomas Mueller’s cross but Adamyan restored the lead with 10 minutes remaining by shooting through the legs of Jerome Boateng to secure a famous victory.

“We had everything in our hands but this is a warning to us that you get nothing for free,” Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said.

Hoffenheim had drawn two and lost nine of their previous visits to Munich.

“I’m very proud of my team,” Hoffenheim coach Alfred Schreuder said of his side, who are now 11th. “The boys have shown a lot of courage and heart.”

Leipzig halted a run of two defeats in all competitions at Leverkusen but missed several chances in a first half they dominated. Kevin Volland put the improved hosts ahead in the 66th minute though Christopher Nkunku, in 77, at least ensured a point for the guests.

“We had great chances to win today, especially in the first half,” said Leipzig’s Diego Demme. “Leverkusen played much better in the second so it was a fair result.”

Leipzig share second with Freiburg while Leverkusen are fourth on goal difference.

Borussia Moenchengladbach, sixth, and Wolfsburg, eighth, could skip the 14-point group with home wins over Augsburg and Union Berlin on Sunday before Eintracht Frankfurt complete the weekend at home to Werder Bremen.

Dortmund looked to be the big winners of the day, surging up the table to second, when Lukas Kuebler deflected Achraf Hakimi’s shot into his own net midway through the second half.

The guests had led through Axel Witsel’s magnificent first half volley before Luca Waldschmidt levelled early in the second period from outside the box.

And a 90th minute own goal from Manuel Akanji, turning Vincenzo Grifo’s drive over the line, left them outside the automatic European spots in seventh.

It is Dortmund’s third successive 2-2 draw, all them from a winning position.

“Little surprise it was a difficult game,” said Dortmund boss Lucien Favre. “The scoring chances were missing for us.”

Mainz won in Paderborn from Robin Quaison and captain Daniel Brosinski’s penalty in the first half to go 13th. Ben Zolinski equalized for the hosts, who remain on just one point after Jamilu Collins missed a late spot-kick.

Hertha Berlin beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1 on Friday.