Handbook on safe ethics for photojournalists promoted

The Handbook on Safe Ethics for Photojournalists promoted Tuesday in Skopje-based Journalists’ Club will provide photo journalists with professional guidance and recommendations as well as it is a tool in the operation of newsrooms and to inform the public on the role and responsibilities of this profession.

Silvana Kochovska 1 October 2019 13:39
