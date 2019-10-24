0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Hahn: France’s rejection carries risk of instability in the region

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn again sharply criticized France's negative position and the refusal of the EU leaders to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, saying the consequences for both countries and the region could be catastrophic.

Silvana Kochovska 24 October 2019 11:56
Back to top button
Close