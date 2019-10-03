0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Haavisto: We support the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed his country’s full support for the start of EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania in October, during an official visit to Tirana. 

Vera Todorovska, Tirana 3 October 2019 12:04
