Gov’t officials launch campaign promoting vocational education

A campaign aimed at promoting vocational education and motivating young people to study in vocational schools was launched Friday at the Zdravko Cvetkovski high school in Skopje.

Bisera Altiparmakova 25 October 2019 17:59
