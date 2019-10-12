ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Giffoni Macedonia festival opens

The 7th edition of Giffoni Macedonia Youth Film Festival takes place October 12-17. During the event, 650 young people (aged 11-19) from 10 countries will attend film screenings, workshops and masterclasses.

Ivan Kolekjevski 12 October 2019 11:08
