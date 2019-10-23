Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.SlajderVideo statement

Germany’s Gerresheimer kicks-off construction of Skopje plant

German Gerresheimer company kicks-off Wednesday in free economic zone – Bunardzik Skopje the construction of the plant for production of plastic systems for both the pharmaceutical industry and the medical technology sector.

Silvana Kochovska 23 October 2019 17:32
