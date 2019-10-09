Germany’s Foreign Minister Maas condemns Turkey’s Syrian offensive

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has condemned the Turkish attack in north-eastern Syria “in the strongest terms.”

“Turkey is condoning further destabilization of the region and is risking a resurgence of Islamic State,” Maas said on Wednesday in Berlin.

Turkey’s actions could also lead to a further humanitarian catastrophe and a new wave of people fleeing the region, Maas said.

“We are calling on Turkey to end its offensive and to pursue its security interests in a peaceful manner.”