German Ambassador: North Macedonia deserves nothing less than full EU membership

German Ambassador to Skopje Thomas Gerberich in regard to European Council’s decision not to open EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, said that the country is part of Europe and deserves nothing less than full EU membership.

Silvana Kochovska 23 October 2019 16:34
