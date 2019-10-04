0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Gen. Graziano: North Macedonia did what EU asked them to do

Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (CEUMC), Gen. Claudio Graziano believes that North Macedonia did what it was asked to do to be given the green light to start negotiating with the EU.

Bisera Altiparmakova 4 October 2019 21:19
