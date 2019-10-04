Gen. Graziano: North Macedonia did what EU asked them to do

Related Articles
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo concludes North Macedonia visit
4 October 2019 20:27
Pompeo visits Ohrid’s Holy Mother of God monastery
4 October 2019 20:04
Pompeo: U.S. will continue to partner with North Macedonia
4 October 2019 19:12
Zaev-Pompeo: U.S. strongly supports NATO membership, opening of EU talks
4 October 2019 18:44
PM Zaev: NATO membership means reaching historical goal
4 October 2019 18:16
Pendarovski-Pompeo: Deepening strategic partnership with U.S.
4 October 2019 17:09
Hunters’ Federation goes against involving Army in wild boar shooting22 August 2019 16:40
Army Day celebrated18 August 2019 13:53
Bulgarian Army delegation to visit North Macedonia15 August 2019 17:01