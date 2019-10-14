BusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Gasoline prices drop, diesel remains unchanged

As of Monday midnight, the prices of EUROSUPER BS 95 and extra light household fuel (EL-1) will drop by Mden 0,5 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) said. 

Monika Mihajlovska 14 October 2019 14:48
