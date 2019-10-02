0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

France’s final say in decision on start of EU talks to be made by Macron

There's no progress yet in the EU in establishing a joint position on the decision whether a date for start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania should be approved. France is yet to draw up a final position; all eyes are on President Emmanuel Macron now.

Bisera Altiparmakova 2 October 2019 20:33
