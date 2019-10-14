0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

France is not against us, says PM Zaev

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev remains an optimist that the European Council will reach a positive decision over a date for the start of EU accession negotiations and believes there'll be a definite answer on October 17 and 18. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 14 October 2019 14:37
