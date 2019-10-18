0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

France in favor of start of negotiations but only after conditions are fulfilled: diplomat

France is not against the opening of EU negotiations, but we need two conditions to be fulfilled. For North Macedonia one of the issues is the Special Prosecutor Office, and for Albania it involves justice reform, Frédéric Mondoloni, Director for Continental Europe at France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stated.

Bisera Altiparmakova 18 October 2019 16:05
