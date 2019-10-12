Former Chelsea, Arsenal keeper Cech joins English ice hockey club

London, 10 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has traded football boots for skates after signing with an English ice hockey club on Wednesday.

Cech, who became Chelsea’s technical and performance adviser following his retirement after last season, signed with fourth-tier side Guildford Phoenix.

“I hope I can help this young team achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have a chance to play,” the Czech 37-year-old said in a statement.

“After 20 years of professional football, this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid.”

Cech won 13 trophies in 11 seasons at Chelsea – including four Premier League titles and the Champions League – before adding a final FA Cup triumph with Arsenal in 2017.