Former and current EU, NATO diplomats: North Macedonia becomes exporter of stability and democracy

The last session of the "Ohrid Dialogue" attended by Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor, Dane Taleski, closed on Saturday in Ohrid this year's meeting of government members, the Atlantic Council representatives and former and current EU and NATO diplomats.

Silvana Kochovska 26 October 2019 15:19
