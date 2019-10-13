0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

FM Dimitrov visits Brussels ahead of GAC, European Council meetings

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying October 14-17 a visit to Brussels, when the General Affairs Council (GAC) and the European Council are set to decide over a date for the start of North Macedonia's EU accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 13 October 2019 16:34

