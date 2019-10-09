FM Dimitrov meets German MPs Hakverdi, Petry

Related Articles
Tsipras meets Tusk, highlights importance of EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia, Albania
9 October 2019 21:03
Spasovski: No risk of terrorist act in North Macedonia
9 October 2019 18:16
Bulgaria supports start of North Macedonia, Albania’s EU accession negotiations: PM
9 October 2019 18:08
Government to grant EUR 1,000 for inverter ACs to fight air pollution
9 October 2019 17:40
New artificial vision device to help visually impaired people
9 October 2019 17:05
Gaber: Academy staff is professional, doesn’t grant special favors
9 October 2019 17:00
Провери го и оваClose
-
FM Dimitrov meets China’s new ambassador Zuo9 October 2019 15:55
-
Dimitrov: We made substantial change and became shining example in the region9 October 2019 13:09
-
Both Skopje and Tirana should be given EU talks date, say Dimitrov and Schallenberg7 October 2019 13:29