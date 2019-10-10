0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

FM Dimitrov: Identity can not be a condition for our path towards the EU

North Macedonia welcomes Bulgaria's consistent support for EU enlargement with the Western Balkans. In the spirit of European values, we believe that both parties should refrain from setting conditions that don't lead towards promoting good relations between the Macedonian and Bulgarian people, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told Deutsche Welle in Macedonian and Radio Free Europe, commenting on Bulgaria's support for North Macedonia's start of EU accession negotiations. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 10 October 2019 20:28

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close