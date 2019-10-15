0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPoliticsWorld Correspondents

FM Dendias: Ratified international agreements cannot be changed at will

The international Prespa Agreement is ratified and it entered into force. Therefore, it cannot be changed at will, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in response to a question by Greek Solution MP Antonis Mylonakis on whether the Prespa Agreement can be annulled, MIA's Athens correspondent reports. 

Sanja Ristovska, Greece 15 October 2019 13:56
