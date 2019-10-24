0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

FM Dendias: Greece has strategic interest in W. Balkans

Greece has an absolute strategic interest in the Western Balkans. It will act accordingly and this is something that won't be left to chance, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has stated.

Bisera Altiparmakova 24 October 2019 16:25
Back to top button
Close