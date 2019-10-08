0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesLocal NewsPolitics

Five municipalities to get new kindergartens

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the municipalities of Kriva Palanka, Gjorche Petrov, Strumica, Resen and Bogovinje signed on Tuesday grant agreements for the construction of five kindergartens, in a total amount of Mden 228 million. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 8 October 2019 18:37
Back to top button
Close