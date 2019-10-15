Finland proposes decoupling negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania

Related Articles
Zaev: EU leaders will decide on start of accession negotiations
15 October 2019 15:34
Deputy minister resigns after video shows him taking bribe
15 October 2019 14:48
TAV: Macedonian airports among fastest growing in the world
15 October 2019 14:38
FM Dendias: Ratified international agreements cannot be changed at will
15 October 2019 13:56
Minimum wage to increase: PM
15 October 2019 13:35
Government delegation to meet Austrian companies in Vienna
15 October 2019 13:28
Провери го и оваClose
-
Finland’s EU presidency puts forward compromise on negotiations with North Macedonia14 October 2019 17:05
-
Macron and Merkel met for working dinner in Paris14 October 2019 11:31
-