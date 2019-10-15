0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statementWorld Correspondents

Finland proposes decoupling negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania

After the first round of talks between EU member states on opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, the Finnish Presidency officially proposed decoupling negotiations with the two countries, diplomatic sources in Luxembourg told MIA. 

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 15 October 2019 15:16
