FIFA: 1 billion dollars for women’s game; new Club World Cup in China

FIFA is doubling its investment into the women’s game to 1 billion dollars until 2022, and has named China host of the revamped Club World Cup in 2021.

Football’s ruling body said Thursday that its council agreed at a meeting in Shanghai to make an additional 500 million dollars available from its reserves to the 500 million already approved for the development of the women’s game between 2019 and 2022.

“The Women’s World Cup that just happened in France has moved (the women’s game) to the next level. “We need to build on that,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

The council also approved the timeline for the 2030 World Cup bid process, with the process to be launched in the second quarter of 2022 and the host nation(s) to be elected at the 2024 FIFA Congress.

The 2022 World Cup is in Qatar; the 2026 edition in Canada, Mexico and the United States; and China is said to among those interested in staging the 2030 event.

China was Thursday unanimously awarded the hosting rights of the new-look Club World Cup in 2021 by the FIFA council.

The tournament is to be played in June and July instead of the current December slot and to be expanded from seven to 24 teams from the six FIFA Confederations.