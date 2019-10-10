0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Extended investigation into ‘Racket’ case, Mandic placed under house arrest

Organised crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said late on Wednesday that the investigation into ‘Racket’ case was extended to four new suspects.

Silvana Kochovska 10 October 2019 9:24
