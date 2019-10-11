0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

European People’s Party calls for opening of talks for North Macedonia and Albania

As the European Union faces a strategic choice regarding the start of the accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, the President of the European People’s Party, Joseph Daul, expressed support for the opening of EU accession talks for North Macedonia and Albania.

Magdalena Reed 11 October 2019 20:24
