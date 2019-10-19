EU: US tariffs give ‘no alternative’ but to retaliate

Brussels, 18 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The US import tariffs imposed on Friday in a spat over illegal airline subsidies leave the European Union with “no alternative” but to impose its own countermeasures, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

“We regret the choice of the US to move ahead with tariffs. This step leaves us no alternative but to follow through in due course with our own tariffs,” Malmstrom said in a statement.

The United States began imposing new import taxes on goods from the European Union, including agricultural products like French wine, Italian cheeses and Scottish whisky, as well as on aircraft.

The US announced the move earlier this month after a ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO) which allowed Washington to impose duties on the bloc in retaliation for its subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus.

The WTO decision allowed the US to hit back with tariffs on EU imports to be able to recoup up to 7.5 billion dollars in damages.

“Imposing tariffs on each other serves nobody’s long term interest,” Malmstrom said, noting that it will inflict “very significant damage” on EU and US aircraft sector supply chains and “collateral damage” on many other sectors.

“The EU and US have both been found in breach of WTO rules. As the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, the EU and the US have a joint responsibility to sit down and negotiate a settlement,” the statement adds.

The EU may win the right to impose its own tariffs next year, when the WTO is set to rule on illegal US aid for Boeing, as part of the complex case between the world’s two largest aircraft makers which has been ongoing for years.

Airbus called for talks to end the spat, arguing that US tariffs would harm the entire aviation industry.

The European aircraft manufacturer said that nearly 40 per cent of its aircraft-related procurement comes from US suppliers and its supply chain supports 275,000 jobs in the US.

The US International Beverage Alcohol Associations said their members are united in opposition to tariffs. The 15 international beverage alcohol associations represented by the group has sent a letter to the US administration and the European Commission calling for an immediate end to tariffs on distilled spirits and wines.

“Our industries are collateral damage in trade disputes that have nothing to do with the beverage alcohol sector,” the associations said in a statement. “This new round of tariffs will further damage a transatlantic industry that has already been negatively impacted by the EU’s retaliatory tariff on American Whiskey.”

New US tariffs on EU spirits and wines could result in the loss of 8,000 jobs in the US, the statement said. They also will negatively impact gift-giving and entertaining in the upcoming holiday season.