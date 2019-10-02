EU to discuss Johnson’s Brexit plan but sees ‘problematic points’

London/Brussels, 2 October 2019 (dpa/MIA) – European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed on Wednesday to hold talks on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s last-minute proposals for amending Britain’s Brexit deal, but he highlighted “problematic points” in the offer.

In an open letter to Juncker, Johnson said he wants to replace an agreed “backstop,” which is designed to guarantee an open Irish border, with alternative customs arrangements.

He said both sides “now need to consider whether there is sufficient willingness to compromise” to secure a deal by October 31, when Johnson has insisted Britain will leave the bloc with or without a deal.

After Juncker spoke to Johnson by phone, the commission said he welcomed “positive advances” from Britain but highlighted “some problematic points… notably with regards to the governance of the backstop.”

A commission statement said there was a need to preserve the “delicate balance” of Northern Ireland’s peace process, and expressed concern over the need for “substantive customs rules.”

Any solution to replace the backstop must be legally operational and meet all its goals, it warned.

“The EU wants a deal. We remain united and ready to work 24/7 to make this happen – as we have been for over three years now,” the statement said.

Johnson said Britain’s offer of a “fair and reasonable compromise” deals pragmatically with the impact of Brexit on the Irish border.

Northern Ireland’s two key political parties were divided in their response.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has close links to Johnson’s Conservatives, said the proposal “provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom.”

But Irish republican party Sinn Fein said the proposals would effectively give the DUP a veto over the long-term border arrangements because they would allow Northern Ireland’s devolved assembly to vote on the continuation of special customs arrangements for the territory in 2025, after four years of operation.

“There is no situation where the DUP will be afforded that veto,” said Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said the proposals appeared “designed to fail,” backing suggestions by many opposition lawmakers that Johnson is more focused on a no-deal Brexit.

Martin Schirdewan, one of the EU lawmakers tasked with overseeing Brexit negotiations, also predicted that the EU will reject Johnson’s proposal.

“Based on what is now known, I assume that there will be a ‘no,'” the German far-left member of the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group told dpa.

Johnson insisted earlier Wednesday that Britain will leave the EU on October 31 “come what may.”

“If we fail to get an agreement… then let us be in no doubt, the alternative is no deal,” Johnson told a Conservative conference in the northern city of Manchester.

“It is an outcome for which we are ready,” he said.

The backstop has been rejected by pro-Brexit critics, who believe it could keep Britain in an indefinite customs arrangement with the European Union.

But its proponents say the fall-back arrangement is essential for maintaining an open border between the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state, and Northern Ireland in order to preserve the territory’s fragile peace process.