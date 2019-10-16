0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

EU should take care of Western Balkans, otherwise Russia and China will, says DW chief

If the European Union does not take care of the Western Balkan countries, Russia and China will, says Peter Limbourg, Director-General of Deutsche Welle.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 17:04
