EU’s Tusk tells Johnson: Brexit is not about ‘stupid blame game’

European Council President Donald Tusk calls on Britain to say what it wants out of Brexit, after London issued its take on a phone call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“@BorisJohnson, what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game. At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people,” Tusk writes on Twitter.

“You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?,” he adds, using the Latin for “Where are you going?”

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva, meanwhile, stresses that the European position has not changed. “We want a deal. We are working for deal with the United Kingdom,” she says, adding that technical talks are continuing.