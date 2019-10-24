0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choiceMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU Parliament to vote on resolution to open talks with Skopje and Tirana

The European Parliament is set to vote Thursday noon on a joint motion for a resolution in which it calls on EU member states to show responsibility towards North Macedonia and Albania and take a unanimous positive decision on the opening of negotiations at their next meeting, while bearing in mind the consequences of non-action. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 24 October 2019 10:50
