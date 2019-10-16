0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU ministers: No agreement on start of accession talks with North Macedonia

EU member states failed to reach a decision approving the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania, Finnish EU Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen told a news conference Tuesday in Luxembourg after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Bisera Altiparmakova 15 October 2019 18:31
Back to top button
Close