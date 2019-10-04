0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

EU Military Committee Chairman Gen. Graziano visits Army General Staff

Chief of the General Staff of the Army Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski is hosting on Friday the Chairman of the European Union Military Committee (CEUMC), Gen. Claudio Graziano, who pays his first official visit to the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Silvana Kochovska 4 October 2019 8:43

