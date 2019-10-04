0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesInterviewMIA Featured ArticlesPolitics

EU membership is not in itself a panacea for the problems facing this region, Joan Hoey tells MIA

EU membership is not in itself a panacea for the problems facing this region. Governments are elected to improve the lives of their own citizens, and the rule of law is very important. Across this whole region, the question of who you know is more important than what you know. There’s a great impatience among people in the region to see that change, Joan Hoey, Director for Europe at The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told MIA.

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 October 2019 15:55
