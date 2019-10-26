0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

EU membership dream is not broken, Zaev tells Politika

The dream of EU membership is not broken. Other option is nationalism, radicalism, uncertainty and return back to a troubled and dark times in which no one wants to return, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with Belgrade-based daily newspaper Politika on Saturday.

Oliver Brankovic, Serbia 26 October 2019 13:12
