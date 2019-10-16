0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

EU leaders to discuss opening of negotiations with North Macedonia, Albania

EU foreign ministers at Tuesday's General Affairs Council meeting failed to reach a conclusion on the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania. 

Tanja Milevska, Brussels 15 October 2019 19:44
