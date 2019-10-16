0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

EU commissioner Avramopoulos says ‘rebalkanization’ to be prevented

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos says the European Commission is clear when it comes to the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, but the decision is in the hands of the member-states.

Ivan Kolekjevski 16 October 2019 16:21

