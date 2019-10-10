Erdogan threatens to send refugees to EU as he defends Syria action

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday lashed out at international criticism of Turkey’s offensive in north-eastern Syria, threatening to send millions of Syrian refugees into Europe.

“Hey European Union! Pull yourself together. If you describe our current operation as an act of invasion, it is easy. We will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way,” Erdogan told his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) members in the capital Ankara.

Turkey’s “Operation Peace Spring,” which was launched against Syrian Kurdish militia on Wednesday, has been criticized by Western allies, with the EU calling on Ankara to stop the offensive.

Turkish armed forces have “neutralized” a total of 109 “terrorists,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara wants to avert the creation of a “terrorist state” along its borders.

Erdogan was referring to members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey views as terrorists threatening its border security.

The SDF controls large areas in north-eastern Syria and has been Washington’s main partner in defeating Islamic State.

Turkish special forces were advancing into north-eastern Syria to the east of the Euphrates River, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey’s Western allies are concerned the attack on the SDF could lead to a revival of terrorist group Islamic State.

US President Donald Trump has received sustained criticism from home and abroad for pulling out US troops in the area but he has countered that he did not give the green light for the Turkish operation.

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Turkish forces had entered a village east of the strategic town of Tal Abyad and were moving deeper.

The war monitor said clashes were ongoing between SDF fighters and Turkish troops in al-Yabseh, west of Tal Abyad.

Residents were fleeing Tal Abyad and some of them told dpa that civilians still inside the city were being prevented from leaving by Kurdish fighters.

“They [the Kurds] want to use them as human shields,” one resident said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier on Thursday, SDF said it had repelled an attempt by Turkish troops and allied rebels to enter Syria’s northern city of Ain Issa, some 35 kilometres from Tal Abyad.

The attempt was followed by Turkish shelling on Ain Issa’s outskirts.

SDF managed “to inflict casualties among their [Turkish[ ranks,” the group’s sources added.

Located in northern al-Raqqa province, Tal Abyad is where Kurdish fighters expelled Islamic State militants in June 2015.

On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.