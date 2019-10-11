0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderInterviewMakedonija.SlajderMIA Featured ArticlesPoliticsVideo statement

Emilio Serra: Your nurturing good neighborly relations ensures stability, deserves merit

Spain remains a staunch supporter of North Macedonia's EU aspirations and appreciates the country's contribution to regional stability through nurturing good neighborly relations, according to Spanish Ambassador Emilio Lorenzo Serra.

Magdalena Reed 11 October 2019 18:40
