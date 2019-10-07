Eight Kumanovo preschools celebrate Kids Week

Kumanovo, 7 October 2019 (MIA) – Under this year’s slogan “I Have the Right to a Happy Childhood,” children from eight Kumanovo preschools are celebrating the city’s traditional Kids Week.

To celebrate, Kumanovo’s Angel Shajche preschools are holding singing competitions, races, and art activities in each preschool yard, according to director Marina Aleksovska.

Activities also include the long-running annual charity event titled “Give from the Heart.”

As part of the charity event, the local social work center collects secondhand clothes, shoes, and picture books to distribute them to children in need.

Kumanovo’s Kids Week is traditionally held in the first week of October. mr/