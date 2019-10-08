0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Dutch parliament debates opening of EU negotiations with North Macedonia, Albania

The Dutch parliament on Tuesday is scheduled to hold a debate on the EU enlargement process and the decision on whether North Macedonia and Albania should be given a date to start negotiations with the EU, reports NOS.

Bisera Altiparmakova 8 October 2019 12:44
Back to top button
Close