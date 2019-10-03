Draft-law on legalization of medical cannabis production approved, public debate to follow

Related Articles
Conference on concept of one society
3 October 2019 13:22
MPs endorse public administration salary increase
3 October 2019 12:45
Decision on new electoral model by consensus: PM
3 October 2019 12:39
PM Zaev optimistic about date for start of EU talks
3 October 2019 12:37
Government adopts draft-law on scrapping Ukraine visas
3 October 2019 12:13
Провери го и оваClose
-
Medical cannabis growers ask for legislation to regulate industry1 October 2019 16:15
-
Government to host meeting of working group to fight disinformation19 September 2019 9:28
-
Government hosts open day on NGOs initiatives to reduce air pollution18 September 2019 9:58