Draft-law on legalization of medical cannabis production approved, public debate to follow

The government approved at Wednesday's session the draft-law on the legalization of medical cannabis production. The law, aimed to control narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and prevent their misuse, will be discussed at a public debate.

Monika Mihajlovska 3 October 2019 11:20
