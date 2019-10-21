DM Shekerinska to address panel on NATO membership

Skopje, 21 October 2019 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska will take part on Monday in a panel discussion on political-security benefits and challenges of North Macedonia’s NATO membership. The panel is organized in Kumanovo by the Info Centre for Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Montenegro’s Ambassador to North Macedonia Maria Petrović will also address the panel, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The discussion will be held as part of the NATO caravan, which aims to encourage debate on the benefits of Euro-Atlantic integration and joining the Alliance, and give people an opportunity to find out more about the accession process and NATO’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans and the wider region.