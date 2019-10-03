0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

Dimitrov-Zannier: North Macedonia demonstrates capacity to spread stability, good news

North Macedonia has demonstrated the capacity to export stability and spread good news in the region and Europe, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov at the meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, held as part of the international conference on the concept of one society for all.

Monika Mihajlovska 3 October 2019 16:41
