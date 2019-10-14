Dimitrov: We need this process to become more European

Brussels, 14 October 2019 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov addressed the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and asked the European Union to fulfill its June 2018 promise to start accession negotiations with our country.

By keeping its word to North Macedonia⁠—which has spent 14 years as an EU candidate and has received ten consecutive recommendations for opening negotiations⁠—the EU would continue to be a positive influence on regional reforms, Minister Dimitrov said.

“We need the fuel that such political encouragement will bring to us so we can continue forward in the right direction,” Dimitrov told European lawmakers.

He expressed his support for France’s demands to change the methodology of negotiations.

People have nothing to lose if the accession process becomes subject to greater scrutiny, according to Dimitrov.

“There’s nothing to gain if the Council accepts us immediately. We’ll still be the same country. We need this process to become more European.”

“If the second pillar is credibility,” he added, “the first one is perspective.”

Minister Dimitrov reiterated how important the signal to start negotiations would be to the entire region.

It would confirm the EU’s credibility, he said.

North Macedonia received the support of almost all European MPs who followed Dimitrov, except for a Bulgarian lawmaker who said the country wasn’t ready yet.



French MP and former French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau said North Macedonia’s place was in the EU, by all means; she also said she understood how important the European perspective was to encourage the country’s reforms.



Still, she highlighted, the EU needs internal reforms, too.



“Our house is not in order,” Loiseau said. “There are tensions. We mustn’t keep silent about it, and pretend enlargement is easy.”

For enlargement to work, she added, we should avoid easy demagoguery, arguing that it only matters to open negotiations now and disregard the time these talks might last.

“Long negotiations can also result in despair,” Loiseau said.

She asked Dimitrov if North Macedonia, were it an EU member right now, would have stood behind the EU’s unanimous condemnation of Turkey’s attack in northern Syria.

Dimitrov responded that the situation was being closely monitored, especially because North Macedonia would be exposed to attack should a migrant crisis happen again.

“Though I speak without previous consultations with the government,” Dimitrov said, “I’d say we’d fully adopt the EU’s position.” mr/